Lucha Underground Will Officially Debut On Netflix This Month

02.01.17 47 mins ago 3 Comments

YouTube

One of the biggest sticking points about Lucha Underground with a lot of wrestling fans has been its lack of wide availability. El Rey Network isn’t carried in a lot of markets, and the episodes aren’t easily accessible on Hulu or Roku or whatever the kids are using these days. Well, it looks like the fans who aren’t already on the Lucha Underground bandwagon are just a couple weeks away from having NO EXCUSE to watch Dario Cueto and his merry band of wrestle-weirdos.

There have been rumors of Lucha Underground possibly being carried by Netflix for a long time now, but it looks like that’s finally, officially going to happen. According to Court Bauer on his latest podcast on MLW Radio, the first two seasons of Lucha Underground are coming to Netflix, for realsies, on February 15.

Bauer said it’s a “big deal” with the ability for extra seasons to be added on, and while there are no plans for LU to jump from El Rey to Netflix or anything, it is a huge step in monetization for the company in 2017. He also said it will help to clear up some of the funding “gridlock” that the company has been facing as of late.

This is fantastic news for a number of reasons. Obviously, it’s great to have this incredible product not just available to everyone on demand, but as part of the largest and most-subscribed streaming service, bar none. Go to your friends’ houses and delete all the stuff on their watch list except Lucha Underground. Or just do it in your own home if you’re already using your friend’s login. (NOT THAT ANYONE WOULD DO THAT BECAUSE IT IS ILLEGAL PROBABLY.)

Get ready to binge-watch the first two seasons of Lucha Underground all over again. NUNCHUCKS IN THE BATHROOM, Y’ALL.

TAGSLUCHA UNDERGROUNDNETFLIX

Around The Web

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 days ago
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.04.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 1 month ago 12 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 2 months ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP