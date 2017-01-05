The Over/Under On Lucha Underground Episodes 16-18: Gauntlet Match

El Rey Network

Welcome to the Over/Under of Lucha Underground for season 3 episodes 16-18. We took a break from recapping these in late December due to the bad timing of my holiday time off, but we’re back to let you know everything you need to know about captive dragons, rabbit Gods and getting famous via local commercials.

If you need to catch up on the rest of the episodes — if you aren’t caught up, you should need to catch up — you can read about season 1 here, and season 2 here. Season 3 episode recaps can be found here.

Re-post: If you’re still wondering how to watch the show, it airs every Wednesday night on El Rey Network. If you don’t have El Rey on your cable system, you can get it on Sling. If you can’t do that, you can download the episodes on iTunes. They’re selling a “season pass” right now where you can get every new episode right after it airs. If you can’t do that, and you demand viewing information without just being a cheapskate and googling “watch lucha underground online free,” I don’t know what to tell you. Watch the show.

And now, the Over/Under on Lucha Underground season 3 episodes 16, 17 and 18.