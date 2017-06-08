El Rey Network

Previously on the Over/Under of Lucha Underground: After a six month hiatus we finally had Johnny Mundo defend the Lucha Underground Championship against The Mack in “All Night Long,” a match that would go (cleverly enough) all night long until we had a winner. We did not have a winner, so they’re doing it again this week as a one fall match. So did … did they just take six months off and then do an hour-long match that didn’t mean anything? I’m supposed to love this, let me check my notes. Hm.

If you need to catch up on the rest of the episodes — if you aren’t caught up, you should need to catch up — you can read about season 1 here, and season 2 here. Season 3 episode recaps can be found here.

And now, the Over/Under on Lucha Underground season 3, episode 21, originally aired on June 7, 2017.