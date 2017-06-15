Previously on the Over/Under of Lucha Underground: Johnny Mundo retained the Lucha Underground Championship against The Mack after only one fall, rendering the previous week’s show pretty pointless. Also, Dario Cueto announced that Mundo will defend the title against Rey Mysterio Jr., and that everyone else in the company will compete in a tournament for the new “Cueto Cup.”
If you need to catch up on the rest of the episodes — if you aren’t caught up, you should need to catch up — you can read about season 1 here, and season 2 here. Season 3 episode recaps can be found here.
Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter.
Hit those share buttons! Make sure to spread the column around so people can share in our love of all things Lucha, and encourage folks to finally bite the bullet and watch the first two seasons on Netflix. It’s on Netflix. You can take a break from being disappointed by the latest season of Orange Is The New Black to watch a dragon fight a spaceman.
And now, the Over/Under on Lucha Underground season 3, episode 22, originally aired on June 14, 2017.
… WHAT
Lucha Underground: Come for the wrestling, stay for the backstage segments.
Like most fans of this show, I come for both of those things.
Is …….. is Areostar going to be ok?
My god that was horrifying! That dude wasn’t RIGHT after flying headfirst into the chair dive. You can see it for the rest of the match he’s sloppy and just all around out of it.
Drago somewhat breaks character several times looking over like “dude … you gon’ live?”
And man just about every move was straight to his dome after that! The flipping blockbuster was right on the same spot. Ugh. Looked painful.
That aside, I’d have to say that final scene got more “What. The. Fuck.? What the?? … the Fuck? What! The! Fuck!” out of me than any other segment so far. WOW. What the fuck.
Watching the DVD after, I noticed that Cueto narrowly avoids getting his head smashed to pieces several times during that back stage conversation. Even before he puts the card RIGHT IN Cage’s face he gives looks like the glove is telling him to smash Cuetos head. Watching it again knowing what Cage is capable of really made that segment seem a lot different.
The pure sports build was also really great!
That first Cage screenshot – it looks like they’re taking him down a Vaas Montenegro path, what with the darkness around the eyes and all. How long’s that been going on?