Previously on the Over/Under on Lucha Underground: The stars of Lucha Underground enjoyed the rich, refreshing taste of Modelo™. Also, Johnny Mundo hit Rey Mysterio’s child in the face with a title belt.

And now, the Over/Under on Lucha Underground season 3, episode 30, originally aired on August 9, 2017.