El Rey Network

Previously on the Over/Under on Lucha Underground: Immortality medallions were bartered, booties were grabbed, and Jeremiah Crane got thrown through a door and Frenched to death.

If you need to catch up on the rest of the episodes — if you aren’t caught up, you should need to catch up — you can read about season 1 here, and season 2 here. Season 3 episode recaps can be found here.

Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter.

Hit those share buttons! Make sure to spread the column around so people can share in our love of all things Lucha, and encourage folks to finally bite the bullet and watch the first two seasons on Netflix. It’s on Netflix. It’s the best Netflix show about Gods attacking dead guys with weight lifting equipment!

And now, the Over/Under on Lucha Underground season 3, episode 31, originally aired on August 16, 2017.