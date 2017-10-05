The Over/Under On Lucha Underground Ultima Lucha Tres, Part Two

Previously on Ultima Lucha Tres: Famous B teamed up with Dr. Wagner Jr. (again) to pin Texano and, for some reason, make him his client. Sure that’ll be a fantastic working relationship. Oh and also Killshot and Dante Fox had the Lucha Underground match of the year (so far) in the Hell of War. Just bonkers.
And now, the Over/Under on Lucha Underground season 3, episode 38, Ultima Lucha Tres part two, originally aired on October 4, 2017.
My roommate argued that there was too much blood last night, and I disagree with him. I think the blood in a match is something that’s earned and while I don’t think the Ivellise / Catrina beef was at the point they needed to get bloody, I feel the Fenix / Marty beef was. And that just dives into even more of Marty being a creepy bastard with holding the goddamned scissors to Fenix’s throat.
The only question I have now is how creepy is Marty gonna look in Season 4.
Maybe it’s just me, but I thought the first half or so of the Fenix/Marty match was…kinda sloppy? Like, they really didn’t seem to be clicking during their setups and transitions.
The story was good, if a little repetitive with Marty tearing the mask and gouging Fenix’s face with a sharp object again (also, holy FUCK Fenix, how you got any blood left in you brother?). I liked Melissa’s and Mariposa’s contributions, and I liked Fenix’s tired, bloody-as-fuck selling during the latter half of the match, but I thought some of the work was a little disappointing considering the talent these two have shown many times over (and that they’ve worked together before).
I am 100% into Ivelisse and Mil Muertes running away together.
I would totally be cool with two 40-something women getting the vapors for a Johnny Mundo/Dream Daddy Dr. Wagner match in season 4, not gonna lie.