Macaulay Culkin Used ‘Home Alone’ Traps To Help Santa Win A Wrestling Match

12.15.17 2 hours ago 2 Comments

On Thursday night, Bar Wrestling had its final event of the year. If you’re not familiar with Bar Wrestling, it’s Joey Ryan’s latest extremely successful venture: wrestling in a bar. Truth in advertising!

Anyway, Bar Wrestling has been having super-in-demand standing room only events in Los Angeles area bars for most of the year, and all of them have been extremely well-received and praised for how damn fun they are. Like CHIKARA, but with cusses! They generally use the very best Southern California talent to make up most of each card, but also fly in an extremely diverse group of top names. If you’re interested in watching any of their past events, you can check them out over on the Highspots Network, which I just recommend in general.

Another thing that happens at Bar Wrestling is — given the whole “Los Angeles” thing — sometimes some special guest stars will just pop in. Like on Thursday night, when Joey Ryan was dressed like a sexy Santa, teaming with Elf Candice LeRae and actual Santa Supercop Dick Justice against Ray Rosas, “Professional” Peter Avalon, and Swoggle, who should be sitting in the front row but oh hey, LITERAL MACAULAY CULKIN.

