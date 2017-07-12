WWE Hall of Famers Jim Ross and Lita have already signed up to call WWE’s inaugural Mae Young Classic, but it looks like they’ll be joined by a third Hall of Famer, and one of the greatest Women’s Champions ever: Madusa.
Ross dropped the announcement on the latest edition of his podcast, and it’s a great decision. You can’t get a much better female voice in North American wrestling than the woman who helped bring Joshi to the States in the 1990s, fired the first real shot of the Monday Night Wars and was a member of pro wrestling’s all-time greatest faction, the Dangerous Alliance.
On Tuesday, Madusa shared the following on Instagram:
I don’t buy a new belt being the prize. I think it will be a match against Asuka for the NXT Title at one of the Takeovers.
A new championship for what? I highly doubt they’ll do a women’s show since 205 isn’t very good & the UK show is in limbo. Unless they do like an intercontinental women’s title (?), I’d imagine the winner gets a roster spot or a trophy or something
The winner gets the vacant WCW Women’s Championship.
Maybe it’s just for a new belt? Like, a regular leather belt in a Marshall’s bag? And we’ll all stand around wondering why we trusted a women’s event from WWE with Vince McMahon still around.