WWE

WWE Hall of Famers Jim Ross and Lita have already signed up to call WWE’s inaugural Mae Young Classic, but it looks like they’ll be joined by a third Hall of Famer, and one of the greatest Women’s Champions ever: Madusa.

Ross dropped the announcement on the latest edition of his podcast, and it’s a great decision. You can’t get a much better female voice in North American wrestling than the woman who helped bring Joshi to the States in the 1990s, fired the first real shot of the Monday Night Wars and was a member of pro wrestling’s all-time greatest faction, the Dangerous Alliance.

On Tuesday, Madusa shared the following on Instagram: