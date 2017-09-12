Here’s What We’ve Loved About The Mae Young Classic, So Far

After months of speculation, staggered announcements, and more than a little hope that WWE would finally drag itself into 2017, the finals of the Mae Young Classic are upon us. Tuesday night in Las Vegas, joshi phenom Kairi Sane goes one on one with the former IFC fighter and Four Horsewoman, MMA Edition stablemate Shayna Baszler.
We all had high hopes going into the tournament. Did it meet those expectations? Ehhh, kind of. Putting all of these women into a narrative of “the best female athletes in the world” is a high bar to set when some are competing in a ring for the very first time, and also Meiko Satomura exists. Some of the more experienced performers quite frankly looked like rank amateurs, leaving more throwaway matches than you would think should exist in such a highly-touted field.
One of the most distracting features of the tournament was the commentary. Lita and Jim Ross exist in a ring-adjacent charisma vacuum, which is impressive given that what you’re listening to (or tuning out, in this case) is a second take.
For example, the first match between Kay Lee Ray and Princesa Sugehit is presented with a video package about how Ray is basically lady Jeff Hardy with her high-flying skills and wanton disregard for her own safety. Instead of playing up how Sugehit’s lucha experience will fair with Ray’s similar style given that both of them prefer going high instead of keeping it on the mat, the commentary is based on Ray trying to keep Sugehit grounded and rely on her knowledge of submissions. That’s logical, yes, for facing someone fond of going to the top rope, but it completely ignores everything Ray is supposed to be about. And it just gets worse and more stilted from there.
That said, I will require a sound clip of JR exclaiming “She’s very aquatic!” during Kairi Sane’s entrance.
Speaking of, this whole tournament is basically the Kairi Sane show. If anything in the MYC lives up to the hype, it’s this petite pirate who loves sailing and elbow-dropping people to death. If we’re talking about can’t-miss matches, every one of hers is in the top ranking. If you only have time to watch one, we suggest her quarterfinal bout with Dakota Kai, aka my actual dream final that could never happen because the brackets just wouldn’t let it. More on that later.
Sane will square off against ex-UFC fighter Shayna Baszler in the actual finals. While it was expected that Sane would sail into the finals (she is, as we’ve learned, very aquatic), Baszler came into the show as a bit of a dark horse. Or, should we say, dark Horsewoman. No? We shouldn’t? Okay, fine.
Baszler’s burgeoning wrestling career has no doubt been bolstered by her friendship with Ronda Rousey, but don’t let that cloud your judgement. That friendship and WWE’s total boner for having Rousey at events would be enough to propel Baszler to the finals, but the Queen of Spades more than holds her own against tourney favourites like Shimmer alums Mercedes Martinez and Mia Yim. Pro tip: here’s where all of that “keeping your opponent grounded with submissions” commentary belongs.
While both women had very different but equally standout paths to the finals, we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention these competitors who took the time they had to separate themselves from the pack.
This tournament lost me when it became an excuse for WWE to jerk themselves off over Ronda Rousey & friends participating.
The level of Rousey hating from UPROXX commenters is so weird to me.
The girl is crazy talented, attractive, charismatic, successful, and marketable. Add into it that she genuinely loves the pro wrestling product. Why WOULDN’T WWE roll out the red carpet for her? She’s a huge win for them, and it’s not like she’s just going to be terrible. She is obviously a hard worker and a great athlete, you know?
Baszler herself actually looked really good in the ring, at least as good as anyone else in this tournament.
So what’s the issue?
Charismatic? I do not think that means what you think it means. She’s the dirt worst when it comes to charisma and personality.
The problem is the tournament became about the 4 v 4 horsewomen dream match about halfway through and everyone with a brain new how the rest of the thing was gonna play out.
I disagree with you but that’s pretty subjective. If you saw her on SNL or in a lot of interviews she’s done, she’s pretty charming.
The issue is I’ve watched enough WWE to know that Rousey would put the women’s division in cruise control for the next 10 years while “creative” turns her into the female Roman Reigns. Personally I’d rather watch Asuka and Charlotte put on great wrestling matches than watching Rousey “dominate” the division forever.
I honestly do not think they focused on the 4HW thing all that much. It only came up during Shayna’s matches, which makes sense, and then the one backstage interview bit. They really didn’t discuss it much outside of that.
The second Bayley, Becky & Charlotte were doing the 4 fingers thing across from Rousey, Baszler & co. you knew Baszler was gonna walk into the finals. While JR & Lita didn’t talk about on end, it still gave away the ending. If she loses tonight, I’ll be pretty surprised.
I also don’t hate Baszler or Rousey, just think they could’ve built to the Horsewomen thing another way and let the tournament play out by itself
I dunno. I think there being a story to the tournament helps it. You could make the argument that you knew as soon as Kairi Sane was announced in the tournament that you knew she was going to make the finals. They pushed her extremely hard as well during commentary, etc. I don’t think it took anything away from the tournament for me that I knew Sane was going to win.
I was pleasantly surprised at how much I enjoyed the Mae Young Classic. There was a lot of filler, and it seemed like almost the entire first round was a showcase for people the WWE has recently signed, but I thought everyone did a pretty decent job (although my criteria was basically “Did the newbies manage to put on a better match than Eva Marie ever did? Yes? Then I’m impressed.”)
Obviously Kairi Sane is the star of the tournament, but Abby Laithe was a close second for me. Her match with Gabert was amazing and the crowd was so hot for it as well. I wonder if she was originally supposed to go over Martinez, but hurt herself off that jump from the top rope to the outside near the ramp. Sane also smacked her head pretty bad on that damn ramp too. That was something that scared the shit out of me during the Cruiserweight Classic too – the ramp is so close to the ring, and there’s not a lot of room in general, so it’s really putting the emphasis on “suicide” on those suicide dives.
I’m really not sure if Kairi will actually beat Baszler. The WWE is really pushing the 4 Horsewomen vs the 4 Horsewomen thing. I could also see them pushing Baszler to the moon as a female Brock Lesnar.
Sane also smacked her head on that ramp and she was reported to have a concussion, probably from that spot. I have no idea why the ramp comes down to the exact landing point for dives and crossbodies to the outside.
@Designated Piledriver If you mean the one against Storm, there was also a spot where she didn’t roll out of the way enough of Toni’s legdrop and was caught on the back of the head.
@Scarlet Letter There’s no way Martinez would have gone out in the first round, as well as her experience she’s SHIMMER champion and Dave Prazak was helping out on the tournament (couldn’t he have brought Portia Perez with him to do color?)
@Signor Yeah I wasn’t sure if the concussion happened with that leg drop or if her not rolling away enough was a result of the earlier bump. Either way, it looked real scary.
I’m glad I’m not the only one who thought Xia Li looked really good for her first match. Bianca Belair too, but most people seemed like they were impressed by her right out of the gate.
And yeah, the four horsewomen stuff was kind of annoying, but I definitely think Shayna Baszler could be something special if they let her breathe a little.
Piper Niven was my favorite by a long shot. She is everything Nia Jax should be. She is big, but she can move, her moves look forceful and for a big girl always fighting a smaller girl. She bumps her butt off. I thought her 3 matches were the best three match series of the tourney. Now she was working with great workers, but she more than held her own. If she can form 4 coherent sentences together she should be a star!
Could not agree more. I think she needs just a little bit more confidence in her persona and she will be gold. Also, I hope they keep her a face, I’m kinda done with this trope of every big yet not overly muscular wrestler turning into a bully heel
Loved what I’ve seen mostly throughout the tournament, especially given how unfamiliar I was with much of the talent. Sane has been amazing – her finisher shouldn’t be known as a simple elbow drop, it’s an elbow bomb. Dakota Kai has been an inspiration. I’m not really impressed with Baszler, but that’s maybe more of a style nitpick than a dent on actual ability. Favorite match of the tournament was Storm-Sane. I need a 24-hour cable channel of that match on a loop.
Biggest disappointment for me was not getting to see more of Kay Lee Ray – both in terms of number of matches and showcasing what she could do in the 1 match she did have. My preferred final would have featured some duo out of Storm-Sane-Ray-Kai-Laith, but I can’t complain really about how it’s ended up and I enjoyed the journey to get here.
I don’t know that the event needed the dueling 4 Horsewomen gimmick. Hopefully it leads to something that doesn’t suck at Survivor Series.
Totally agree about Storm/Sane.
Thanks for the article and a place to talk about things. The first round was a bit of a mess and JR and Lita have been a detraction from the action (whereas Mauro and D-Bry really elevated things last year), but I’ve liked it more the further it’s gone.
Laith and LeRae are great resilient faces and tell great in ring stories. Jazzy is a little raw, but is completely what a dominant female should act like in the ring. Piper is so likeable and uses her size (and athleticism) so well in the ring. Shayna’s not likeable and people feel she is getting the push due to her associations, but she has the real feel that she can end a match at any time and is a real force of nature. Toni Storm was the person who I knew the least of who won me over the most. She just oozes charisma and could work either heel or face pretty seamlessly. And Kairi lived up to the hype.
I have no idea how many more competitions will get signed out of this, but I would love to see Gabby, LeRae, Storm and Niven at least get a longer look. And of the PC trained talent, Bianca BelAir could really become something. She’s got the attitude, athleticism and power of a star and that hair whip is so crazy and wonderful.
Just watched the 20-minute special from last night and I’m intrigued by the idea of Beth as a commentator in the future. Having Tom and Nigel there clearly engaged in the match (“IF SHE DIES SHE DIES” is a great way to put Jazzy over) was a clear upgrade over the JR/Lita pairing.
Complete agreement. It was important for there to be a female commentator for this and Lita wasn’t the right choice. Beth was quite good and should have done the whole thing. And JR can be good when he’s locked in and familiar with the people involved, but asking him to sound informed when he’s got 32 new people in front of him is well outside his wheelhouse now. Jazzy was also aces in that match last night, also known as the “Sorry you all had to lose in the first round, except you Marti Belle!!!, apology match.”
Beth was great, using the mic to offer both expertise and fandom.
Toni Storm possesses a middling-to-decent ass?
You’ve crossed the line for the last time Matheson.
Comparing Toni Storm to Dolph Ziggler just made me want to throw my keyboard out the window.
Also, match of the tournament so far? I’m think Storm/Sane or Storm/Nevin. I could be talked into Yim/Logan as well
I see her more as a D-Generation X Shawn Michael than fucking Ziggler. Because she doesn’t find every opportunity to whine about how much she is underappreciated and most of all, knows how to play the crowd like a fucking fiddle.
I professed my love for this tournament many times. I still my favorite PPV-type event on the WWE Network this year. It’s the most fun I had watching the WWE. It’s also a testament that WWE should bring back tournament. Where’s my King Of The Ring PPV, Vince?
I think the show got progressively better with each new step of the tournament. My biggest disappointment was probably Sugehit because I was excited to see a female luchador showing up but her performance was subpar. I think in the same style, Candice LaRae did way better and has great face charisma like her husband.
I think wrestlers like Toni Storm, Kairi and Abbey should go straight to Smackdown or Raw. I don’t see NXT doing much for them and it’s the kind of energy the main roaster need. Other ones, like Piper (who was my favorite of this tournament), Jazzy, Rhea, Candice, Blair and other stand outs need to gain more confidence in their persona and their ring ability and a built up on NXT would be perfect. This has nothing to do with their skill level though and more about how polish their presentation is.
Also, although last night 6 women match was match, it’s very heartwarming to see Jazzy getting overwhelmed by the reaction of the crowd and struggling to keep it together. It’s was really sweet and I read that was signed to NXT which would be perfect to build her up into a future killer monster heel.
And again, I would like to reiterate how much I love WWE embracing weirdos and maniacs personas again. If you read on paper: “Yeah, she is pirate and rolls in the ring with a boat wheel”, you would think it’s the stupidest gimmick ever. Then you see her and she fucking pulls it off with charisma. It’s amazing.
My only gripe is getting Baszler to the finals. She is awesome and I love her shithead persona in the ring and her style but I feel she would have gotten over no matter what due to how much career and friendships are publicised. So I feel Laith or someone who came in with less of a spotlight would get the push instead of her.
Thank you Danielle for the write up and for being the voice of our collective id when it comes to our thirst for Piper.
Was anyone else completely surprised by Kavita Devi? I thought we were gonna get Lady Great Khali, but she completely blew my expectations away. Happy to be wrong about it.
Kinda felt like Dakota did most of the heavy lifting. To be sure, Devi was no slouch. But I’m not ready to quite sign off on her yet (but also not ready to to say she’s a wash).
Is it wrong for me to want Piper to be brought to NXT as a Pam Poovey cosplayer?
The only thing that grated on me was the early elimination of Kay Lee Ray. She’s a lot better than some that made it to the second round
Niven and Garrett had the most “fun” match, I thought. Really surprised NXT hasn’t snatched up the latter; strikes me as a great foil to Kay/Peyton and would replace the void Bailey left.
Saying Toni Storm has a decent ass is like saying Nia Jax was the same height as Alexa Bliss in their locker room promo last night.
It’s all about dem hips though. By the way: what is up with cleavages this week on Raw? This is the first time I’ve seen Nia not dressed in her gear and she was all dolled up. So was Maryse. It felt odd
Since this is WS, got to get the negatives out of the way first:
-Half of the talent (particularly the PC crowd) didn’t impress/shouldn’t have been in the tourney. Conti, Evans, Beckett, Logan, Savoy, and Borne need more refinement. Rhea Ripley is going to be a star but isn’t there yet. Gonzalez and Salinas…will have better matches.
-Not sure why KLR and Santana got bounced in the first round.
-Let Tessa go full-heel and she’ll be great. She has the polish and the confidence (arrogance?) to be a top villain
-Lita was replaced with the computer commentary for 2K18
-JR screaming “Eat the feet!” like Flanders yelling “Eat all of our shirts!”
Okay. Other than that, I THOROUGHLY enjoyed the tournament. As others have pointed out, every round got progressively better. Laith/Evers got a surprising emotional response out of me. Mia Yim was an inspiration. Toni Storm is our new goddess. Loved Piper.
Jazzy is amazing and should be on Raw immediately.
My main take away was Bianca BelAir and how her athletic prowess and accelerated pace through the NXT system make her a natural heel. There’s something about her spinning entrance, her skip to the ring, calling herself the -EST, and the loophole of “using my hair as a legal foreign object” that are so inherently boo-able, but then she backs it up in the ring. Let her cut a promo that says, “I came to NXT from the CrossFit games and you know what? This wrestling thing isn’t too hard” and the Full Sail crowd will have a beautiful love/hate relationship with her.
TL; dr – Wish the entire tournament would have been like the last few rounds, but there is so much hope for the future of the division.
Agree with everyone saying that they wished they would have removed the Four Horsewomen business altogether and not even put Baszler in here.
I think this is by far the best of the three Network tournaments they’ve done, up to the finals anyway. The UK and CWC both had memorable semifinal/ finals, and I’m hoping Baszler can hold up her end of things tonight to give this the finish it needs.
As for who most impressed me, I’m not particularly up on the indie scene so almost everyone was new to me, but Dakota Kai, Toni Storm, Jazzy Gabbert, and Mia Yim (who I knew a little from TNA) all really stood out, in addition to Kairi Sane obviously being awesome.
I’m curious to see how many end up with WWE contracts after this. All three rosters could use a bit more depth, however you want to shift people around. At least a few of these women feel like they could go right to the main roster if WWE wants.
Am I the only one thinking that Baszler looks like Evil Bayley?
Didn’t see it until you mentioned it. I’m INTO that. Let’s do an Undertaker V. Undertaker match again. I’m only half joking
My buddy called her “Baroness Corbin” and I can’t unsee it
I really liked Dakota Kai, she can be the next great babyface in NXT.