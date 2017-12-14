Getty Image

When a billionaire like Mark Cuban starts talking publicly about a fellow billionaire like Vince McMahon, it’s liable to get a lot of attention. While Cuban isn’t in the professional wrestling business (or sports entertainment business) the way McMahon is, he does have a strong connection to pro wrestling.

Cuban is the Chairman of AXS TV, which airs New Japan Pro Wrestling shows on Friday nights in the United States. Prior to that, when AXS was HDNet, it was the very first cable home for Ring of Honor. So while Cuban is far and away best known as the entrepreneur owner of the Dallas Mavericks and a core component of Shark Tank, he has those wrestling ties.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Cuban said that he doesn’t believe Vince McMahon views New Japan as competition to WWE in the United States. But that doesn’t mean Cuban isn’t a big fan of the product that AXS TV is translating for the American audience.