Mark Henry Confirmed His Career As A WWE Wrestler Is Coming To An End

YouTube

Mark Henry popped up for a bit around WrestleMania season this year, but for the most part, he’s scarcely been seen on WWE television over the past year or so. Most recently, he was spotted hitting mascots with chairs, so he’s sort of living his best life right now.

If you’ve followed any portion of Henry’s 21-year WWE career (and I know you have), you know that the World’s Strongest Man turned himself into one of pro wrestling’s all-time great big men through sheer force of will, determination, and dedication. He’s also always been one of WWE’s biggest sweethearts and good guys, and has rolled with everything they’ve given him in his two decades of service to the company.