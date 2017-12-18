Matt Hardy And Bray Wyatt Have Been Added To The WWE 205 Live Tour

The concept behind WWE’s 205 Live brand was right in the name: a spotlight show to showcase wrestlers who weigh 205 pounds or less, as an attempt to make cruiserweights their own special thing, in addition to technically being part of the Raw brand.
The division was born after the success of the Cruiserweight Classic tournament in the summer of 2016, which eventually led to 205 Live launching on WWE Network a little over a year ago. Two weeks ago, WWE announced plans for the first ever 205 Live mini-tour with live events on the following dates:
- Friday, Jan. 19, 2018 – Kingston, RI – The Ryan Center
- Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018 – Lowell, MA – Lowell Auditorium
- Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018 – Poughkeepsie, NY – Mid Hudson Civic Center
Tickets went on sale for the events on December 8, and it’s possible ticket sales weren’t quite what WWE hoped. Less than ten days after the tickets went on sale, WWE announced that Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt will be part of those 205 Live shows. The news comes from WWE.com, which also notes that wrestlers like Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore, Kalisto, Gentleman Jack Gallagher, Hideo Itami and more will be on the card.
Not a surprise that ticket sales were low besides enzo they have 0 cruisers who can draw I can name less than 5 cruisers and could only identify enzo if I had to associate name to face lol I’m not sure this is a good thing for bray and matt it’s like they said “who can we take off the raw tour and not miss”
It’s clear my main man Noam Dar is injured they had to bring in these two jabronies to bolster ticket sales.
You’re still padding out your garbage articles with two redundant introductory paragraphs. But I appreciate you’ve taken time to address the rampant spelling, grammar, and punctuation mistakes. I still wish Brandon had fired you, but you deserve credit for willfully improving to the point of “baseline awful”. Before you were at “a blind person punching a keyboard”
It’s gone from “shitty shitty shitty” to “stinky farty smelly.”
You’re still wasting your time reading what you consider garbage articles and leaving redundant, critical comments. But I appreciate that you’ve taken the time to add a back-handed compliment to you comments as a way to mask the fact that you’re a troll. I still wish you would do literally anything else with your time, but you deserve credit for willfully improving to the point of “not entirely worthless.” Before that you were at “a jackass.”
Someone is apparently not familiar with the work of Lewis Black I was referencing there.
And you’re defending it like a pussy. All criticism is trolling, is that what you think? See, see? Look I’m good.
You could also skip reading his articles, clown.
Way to correctly use the reply button, moron.
Crusierweight Champ Matt Hardy was so good.
The only time I’ve ever like Shannon Moore.