Matt Hardy And Bray Wyatt Have Been Added To The WWE 205 Live Tour

12.18.17 20 hours ago 10 Comments

Youtube

The concept behind WWE’s 205 Live brand was right in the name: a spotlight show to showcase wrestlers who weigh 205 pounds or less, as an attempt to make cruiserweights their own special thing, in addition to technically being part of the Raw brand.

The division was born after the success of the Cruiserweight Classic tournament in the summer of 2016, which eventually led to 205 Live launching on WWE Network a little over a year ago. Two weeks ago, WWE announced plans for the first ever 205 Live mini-tour with live events on the following dates:

  • Friday, Jan. 19, 2018 – Kingston, RI – The Ryan Center
  • Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018 – Lowell, MA – Lowell Auditorium
  • Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018 – Poughkeepsie, NY – Mid Hudson Civic Center

Tickets went on sale for the events on December 8, and it’s possible ticket sales weren’t quite what WWE hoped. Less than ten days after the tickets went on sale, WWE announced that Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt will be part of those 205 Live shows. The news comes from WWE.com, which also notes that wrestlers like Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore, Kalisto, Gentleman Jack Gallagher, Hideo Itami and more will be on the card.

Around The Web

TAGSBRAY WYATTMATT HARDYWWE 205 Live

Best Of 2017

In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

12.19.17 2 hours ago
The Best Stand-Up Comedy Specials Of 2017

The Best Stand-Up Comedy Specials Of 2017

12.18.17 22 hours ago 10 Comments
The Worst Movie Posters Of 2017

The Worst Movie Posters Of 2017

12.18.17 1 day ago 26 Comments
The Best Movie Posters Of 2017

The Best Movie Posters Of 2017

12.18.17 1 day ago 21 Comments
Alan Sepinwall Picks The 20 Best TV Shows Of 2017

Alan Sepinwall Picks The 20 Best TV Shows Of 2017

12.18.17 1 day ago 35 Comments
Uproxx Writers Remember Their Favorite Meals Of 2017

Uproxx Writers Remember Their Favorite Meals Of 2017

12.17.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP