Matt Hardy And Bray Wyatt Have Been Added To The WWE 205 Live Tour

Youtube

The concept behind WWE’s 205 Live brand was right in the name: a spotlight show to showcase wrestlers who weigh 205 pounds or less, as an attempt to make cruiserweights their own special thing, in addition to technically being part of the Raw brand.

The division was born after the success of the Cruiserweight Classic tournament in the summer of 2016, which eventually led to 205 Live launching on WWE Network a little over a year ago. Two weeks ago, WWE announced plans for the first ever 205 Live mini-tour with live events on the following dates:

Friday, Jan. 19, 2018 – Kingston, RI – The Ryan Center

Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018 – Lowell, MA – Lowell Auditorium

Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018 – Poughkeepsie, NY – Mid Hudson Civic Center

Tickets went on sale for the events on December 8, and it’s possible ticket sales weren’t quite what WWE hoped. Less than ten days after the tickets went on sale, WWE announced that Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt will be part of those 205 Live shows. The news comes from WWE.com, which also notes that wrestlers like Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore, Kalisto, Gentleman Jack Gallagher, Hideo Itami and more will be on the card.