Matt Hardy Has Reportedly Been Granted The Rights To The Entire #BROKEN Universe

#TNA #Impact Wrestling
Senior Editor, Sports
01.11.18 3 Comments

YouTube

It’s possible that there’s no single story we’ve written about more in the past 12 months here at With Spandex than the real life feud and legal drama between Matt Hardy and Impact Wrestling. Amazingly, as improbable as it sounds, this might actually end up being the last post we ever have to write about the intellectual property imbroglio, as it appears to finally be at an end.

To recap as briefly as we possibly can: Matt Hardy spent the last year or so of his tenure in Impact Wrestling creating the #BROKEN Matt Hardy Universe, which quickly became — by far — the single most popular and successful aspect of Impact while he was in the company. The Broken Universe eventually grew to encompass Jeff Hardy, Reby Hardy, Matt and Reby’s son Maxel, Reby’s father-in-law, a bevy of animals, a drone with a soul, a magical lake, a dilapidated boat, the Rock ‘N’ Roll Express, Three Count, and … a lot more.

When the Hardys left Impact early last year, they had every intention of continuing to use the Broken gimmick. And they initially did, until Impact and Athem Sports sent cease and desist letters to Ring of Honor — where Matt and Jeff were working at the time — on the eve of a pay-per-view. Ever since then, the Hardys and Anthem have been in a very public — and at times very ugly — legal dispute over the intellectual property of the Broken Universe.

Around The Web

TOPICS#TNA#Impact Wrestling
TAGSIMPACT WRESTLINGMATT HARDYTNA

How Music Connects Us

Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

01.10.18 1 day ago
Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

01.09.18 2 days ago
All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 2 weeks ago 8 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP