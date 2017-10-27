Matt And Reby Hardy’s Family Halloween Costumes Are Simply Delightful

Impact Wrestling

Matt Hardy’s had some ups and downs this year. After his Broken gimmick and Deletion storyline were a massive hit for Impact, he and Jeff had a triumphant surprise return to WWE at Wrestlemania. But they’ve been trapped in an endless legal battle over the ownership of all the Broken trademarks for months now. Plus, Jeff Hardy was recently injured, leaving Matt without much to do on Raw, and he had a recent run-in with the TSA.

But whatever he’s doing, Matt Hardy is known for going all-out. And now that Halloween celebrations are underway, we have a delightful look at what Matt, his wife Reby, and their two tiny sons have done for the holiday, and it is extraordinary. Reby Hardy tweeted first, with three photos of the family dressed as characters from the children’s cartoon Paw Patrol: