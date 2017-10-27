Matt And Reby Hardy’s Family Halloween Costumes Are Simply Delightful

#Halloween
10.27.17 7 mins ago

Impact Wrestling

Matt Hardy’s had some ups and downs this year. After his Broken gimmick and Deletion storyline were a massive hit for Impact, he and Jeff had a triumphant surprise return to WWE at Wrestlemania. But they’ve been trapped in an endless legal battle over the ownership of all the Broken trademarks for months now. Plus, Jeff Hardy was recently injured, leaving Matt without much to do on Raw, and he had a recent run-in with the TSA.

But whatever he’s doing, Matt Hardy is known for going all-out. And now that Halloween celebrations are underway, we have a delightful look at what Matt, his wife Reby, and their two tiny sons have done for the holiday, and it is extraordinary. Reby Hardy tweeted first, with three photos of the family dressed as characters from the children’s cartoon Paw Patrol:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Halloween
TAGSHalloweenMATT HARDYreby hardy

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP