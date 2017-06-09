Ahhh, a tiny baby! I KNEW YOU’D COME. I mean … we’ve known for like nine months, give or take. Yes, it has finally happened. Reby Hardy (AKA Reby Sky), Matt Hardy’s wife and the internet’s leading owl-hater/legal issues tweeter, has welcomed the couple’s second child into the world. Now young King Maxel, the second-youngest wrestler to ever score a victory in a pro wrestling match (behind only Kevin Owens’ infant son), has a future tag team partner.
On Thursday, sweet baby boy Wolfgang Xavier Hardy was born, because Matt and Reby will ONLY roll with the best and most perfect names for their brood.
Ahhhhhhh…delightful!
The stakes are pretty, pretty high for “Most Outlandish Baby Name in WWE” this year. Wolfgang Xander might be just ahead of Birdie Joe for me.
How did I not know that Senor Benjamin was Reby’s dad until the legal stuff started happening? Was Vanguard-1 the midwife?
That should presumably be “Prince” Wolfgang, no?