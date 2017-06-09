The Extraordinary Population Of The ‘Broken Hardys’ Universe Has Increased

#WWE
Senior Editor, Sports
06.09.17 2 Comments

WWE Network

Ahhh, a tiny baby! I KNEW YOU’D COME. I mean … we’ve known for like nine months, give or take. Yes, it has finally happened. Reby Hardy (AKA Reby Sky), Matt Hardy’s wife and the internet’s leading owl-hater/legal issues tweeter, has welcomed the couple’s second child into the world. Now young King Maxel, the second-youngest wrestler to ever score a victory in a pro wrestling match (behind only Kevin Owens’ infant son), has a future tag team partner.

On Thursday, sweet baby boy Wolfgang Xavier Hardy was born, because Matt and Reby will ONLY roll with the best and most perfect names for their brood.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSHARDY BOYZIMPACT WRESTLINGMATT HARDYREBY SKYthe hardy boyzWWE

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

06.09.17 2 hours ago 2 Comments
Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

06.09.17 12 hours ago
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

06.08.17 1 day ago 3 Comments
Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

06.07.17 2 days ago
M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

06.07.17 2 days ago
TLC’s Slow-Burning Return To Form ‘Way Back’ Video Features A Curious Snoop Dogg Cameo

TLC’s Slow-Burning Return To Form ‘Way Back’ Video Features A Curious Snoop Dogg Cameo

06.06.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP