Ahhh, a tiny baby! I KNEW YOU’D COME. I mean … we’ve known for like nine months, give or take. Yes, it has finally happened. Reby Hardy (AKA Reby Sky), Matt Hardy’s wife and the internet’s leading owl-hater/legal issues tweeter, has welcomed the couple’s second child into the world. Now young King Maxel, the second-youngest wrestler to ever score a victory in a pro wrestling match (behind only Kevin Owens’ infant son), has a future tag team partner.

On Thursday, sweet baby boy Wolfgang Xavier Hardy was born, because Matt and Reby will ONLY roll with the best and most perfect names for their brood.