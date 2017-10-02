Matt Hardy’s Recent TSA Run-In Led To Some Seriously Deep Thoughts

YouTube/WWE

Matt Hardy is in the middle of one of the greatest comeback stories in professional wrestling history. The Hardy Boyz shocked the world when they returned to WWE at WrestleMania 33, and despite the fact that Matt Hardy has been feuding with Impact Wrestling over the Broken Hardy gimmick since the moment The Hardys returned, their current run in WWE has been a massive success.

It’s been nice to see The Hardys on WWE television again, but beyond that, it’s just nice to both Matt and Jeff healthy and happy. Well, Jeff Hardy needs shoulder surgery, but this is about as healthy as Jeff Hardy is going to get because he’s Jeff Hardy. He’s crazy.

While Matt Hardy was on his way to WWE Raw in Denver last night, he was stopped by TSA in Raleigh, North Carolina, due to some protein bars that were flagged as they were going through the scanner. Sounds annoying, doesn’t it? Hardy details his experience in a post on his personal Facebook page.