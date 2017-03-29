Matt And Jeff Hardy Have Officially Rendered The Impact Wrestling Tag Titles #OBSOLETE

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It’s no secret that the Hardy Family and Impact Wrestling did not part ways on good terms. “And f-ck that owl” quickly became maybe the best wrestling-related tweet we’ll see all year as matriarch Reby took to social media to explain how they were willing to be amicable about the split, but Impact was having none of it.

Instead of dropping the titles at Impact tapings like the Hardys offered to, the titles were written away from the Hardys using footage of their quest to win all of the tag gold in other promotions. As The Hardys used Vanguard-1 to teleport to their next destination, something hinky happened and Decay appeared in the Zone of Impact, Vanguard-1 and TNA tag titles in tow. This didn’t go over well with many fans, but it definitely didn’t sit right with Matt Hardy:

What is this CHICANERY? No being can teleport without being in direct contact with the INCOMPARABLE @Vanguard1AAR, #AnthemOwlMen. https://t.co/TJUjeEUNP9 — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 10, 2017

With titles still in their possession, the transition of the championships got a #BROKEN Universe edit:

After exerting everything within our VESSELS to make TNA trendy and cool again, we were betrayed by the OBSOLETE OWL. Since we carried the TNA Tag Titles to a CELESTIAL plane, as well as becoming greater than our host, the #7Deities mandated that I REINCARNATE these OBSOLETE Titles.

Matt and Jeff baptized the titles in the Lake of Reincarnation, therefore rendering the Impact belts #OBSOLETE. Though it may not be the satisfying ending the Impact #BROKEN saga deserves, there’s something to be said for going out on your own terms. And f-ck that owl.