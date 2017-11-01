Former WWE And TNA Star Matt Morgan Says He Was Nearly Cast On ‘The Walking Dead’

#Impact Wrestling #The Walking Dead
11.01.17

There’s a chance you may not be very familiar with Matt Morgan, but if you watched TNA or Impact Wrestling for any amount of time in the past decade or so, you’ll remember him as a major player, and a massive guy who looked like an absolute star, but somehow never captured a major singles title. IN TNA.

“The Blueprint” started wrestling in 2002, following a college basketball career, and was with WWE both in developmental and on the main roster from 2002 to 2005 before traveling the world and being a fixture of Impact at various points. He also got a stint as an American Gladiator during the 2009 revival of that show.

Morgan is currently semi-retired, and returned to Impact once again for a brief stint earlier this year before leaving the company. But he’s still active in many outside pursuits, including continuing to audition for acting roles. In fact, according to the man himself, he had all but sewn up a major role on the extremely popular series The Walking Dead before it was yanked away from him.

