Mauro Ranallo Announced He Isn’t Leaving WWE After All

#WWE #WWE NXT
06.22.17 14 mins ago

YouTube

Mama mia, Mauro Ranallo is back with the WWE! When Mauro Ranallo disappeared from WWE Smackdown in March prior to Wrestlemania there was a great deal of speculation as to why. The prevailing theory was that JBL’s rant on Mauro winning Wrestling Observer’s “Best Television Announcer” award crossed a line for Ranallo, but the exuberant play-by-play man denied that claim.

Whatever the real reason, Ranallo was reported to be parting ways with WWE once his contract ran up in August. However, there has been a change of heart from both sides and they have suddenly struck a deal to bring Ranallo back to the WWE announce table, but not on Smackdown. Ranallo made the announcement official on his Instagram page on Thursday afternoon, stating that he will take over the NXT play-by-play call.

