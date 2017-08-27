Gervonta Davis vs. Francisco Fonseca started off on the wrong foot when Davis came in overweight for their 130-pound fight. Because of this, Davis was stripped of his IBF junior lightweight title, but he still won, albeit, with a controversial blow to the back of Fonseca’s head after rounds of dancing. According to Fonseca, Davis came into fight night at 160 pounds but still didn’t hit that hard. But when we look at the replay, he was reeling from multiple body shots then finally went down after Davis struck him in the back of the head.

After, Fonseca looked like he was going for a takedown, ironically when an MMA fighter in the main event has special provisions in the fight contract to prevent from doing such things, then he was counted out. It was a bitter end to a fight that was supposed to be a professional battle for a championship belt. Now Stone Cold Steve Austin is out here, cracking some light beers together and wondering what’s up with the finish.

Who booked that finish??? — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) August 27, 2017

Here’s another look:

The worst part of all of this is the fact that Fonseca was doing pretty damn well, and in the end, the paychecks are far apart in total pay. Missed weight, no title fight, now an illegal KO. Brutal.