Triple H Gave His Expert Take On Conor McGregor Vs. Floyd Mayweather

Getty Image

The world is bracing for August’s massive, earth-shattering mega-ultra-superfight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather, where MMA fans will learn that boxing is super duper different from MMA standup. But beyond being two of the biggest pro wrestling-style sports personalities in history, McGregor and Mayweather both have extensive experience with WWE. Mayweather, of course, was one of the biggest draws of WrestleMania 24, when he took on the Big Show, and McGregor spent a big chunk of last year just making every pro wrestler very angry.

Triple H, expert in hyping shows and fights, and man who has been at the forefront of the facepunch game for 20 years now, has weighed in on the upcoming superfight. He stopped by Sky Sports and talked about how hype he is for the bout, and invited both men to stop by WWE Raw whenever they’d like.

“All sports is entertainment, news is entertainment today, it is just the way of the world,” said the man who is currently an executive vice president of WWE. Everything is entertainment, that is what people do with their time. This is no different. I think there is an interest level there. Can a world-class boxer, probably the best ever, can he stand in the ring with an MMA guy? And can that MMA guy bring his striking skills up to the level of somebody like Floyd Mayweather? “The one thing it will be, beyond a shadow of a doubt, is entertaining … You say it is sports entertainment and, if they want to really showcase what they can do, I would invite both guys to come to Monday Night Raw! There is no bigger platform that they could have to show the world and tell the world, who they are, and why they are the man.”

Sadly, McGregor and Mayweather will probably be tied up for the next few years counting the unbelievably stupid amount of money they’ll be making from this fight, so a WWE Raw appearance isn’t super likely. But Big Show better watch his nose, just in case Mayweather agrees to stop by on any given Monday.