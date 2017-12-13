WWE

Even we can’t believe this one.

This week, we had the honor of sitting down to breakfast with WWE Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax to talk about the new season of Total Divas, body positivity, Christmas songs and so much more. Their best friendship is 100% real, and you’ll be able to tell as they talk about signing with WWE, coming up through NXT, and sharing a reality show billing with Larry-Steve the pig. This one’s a treat — especially for world’s legitimately biggest Total Divas fan Bill — and you don’t want to miss it.

(As a quick note, we had a little bit of a sound issue recording with four microphones during breakfast, so if Brandon occasionally sounds like he’s asking questions from the hallway, we apologize!)

