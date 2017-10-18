McMahonsplaining, The With Spandex Podcast Episode 10: Lucha Underground 4DX Red Carpet Special

10.18.17

El Rey Network

This week, McMahonsplaining ventures to LA Live in Los Angeles for the world premiere of the Lucha Underground Ultima Lucha Tres finale, presented in 4DX. That includes motion seats, in-theater special effects and, in at least one instance, water getting sprayed in your face. It’s like a theme park ride plus LUCHA LIBRE, and Lucha’s the first TV show ever broadcast in that format.

Much like the Mae Young Classic red carpet special, we were able to speak to a few of the stars in attendance for the screening including Famous B, everyone’s favorite wrestler Taya Valkyrie, The Man They Call Cage and ring announcer Melissa Santos. And don’t worry, there are no spoilers for the finale in the podcast. We taped the opening and closing on Monday afternoon, and the interviews on Tuesday before my mind was exploded by the best wrestling show on TV. In a theater. You get what I’m saying.

Please send your thoughts and questions to withspandexpodcast@uproxx.com, because we’ll read the best emails on the show, and we have a lot of cool giveaways to give away.

You can follow McMahonsplaining on Twitter, along with With Spandex proper. Our theme song is by J.W. Friedman, who is great. You can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Google Play or you can stream the episode below or download it on Omny Studio.

LUCHA UNDERGROUND ULTIMA LUCHA TRES With Spandex Podcast

