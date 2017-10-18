El Rey Network

This week, McMahonsplaining ventures to LA Live in Los Angeles for the world premiere of the Lucha Underground Ultima Lucha Tres finale, presented in 4DX. That includes motion seats, in-theater special effects and, in at least one instance, water getting sprayed in your face. It’s like a theme park ride plus LUCHA LIBRE, and Lucha’s the first TV show ever broadcast in that format.

Much like the Mae Young Classic red carpet special, we were able to speak to a few of the stars in attendance for the screening including Famous B, everyone’s favorite wrestler Taya Valkyrie, The Man They Call Cage and ring announcer Melissa Santos. And don’t worry, there are no spoilers for the finale in the podcast. We taped the opening and closing on Monday afternoon, and the interviews on Tuesday before my mind was exploded by the best wrestling show on TV. In a theater. You get what I’m saying.

