McMahonsplaining, The With Spandex Podcast Episode 7: John Hennigan

This week’s episode of McMahonsplaining is an emotional roller coaster for me. Good: our guest is Lucha Underground and AAA triple champion John Hennigan, aka Johnny Mundo, aka John Morrison, aka Johnny Impact. Bad: I messed up my voice screaming about No Mercy, so I had to sit in the studio sipping hot tea the entire time. Not in the dramatic way.

Thankfully we had With Spandex Good Brothers Scott Heisel and Justin Donaldson available to sit in in my absence. On the show this week we talk to Mundo about the upcoming Ultima Lucha Tres, what’s really going on with Lucha Underground, what’s really going on with Impact Wrestling, what’s really going on with AAA, and why so many places he works need an explanation of what the hell’s going on.

We also talk about Johnny’s passion project Boone: The Bounty Hunter, where he’ll be popping up next, and more. So check it out, and leave us a comment about how great it sounds thanks to our brand new studio at Westwood One.

