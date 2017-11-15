NWA

This week The Gang — are we a “gang” if there are only two of us? — talk to Dave Lagana, the man responsible for writing over 1,000 hours of pro wrestling from the past 15 years. We talk about his newest endeavor running the National Wrestling Alliance with Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan, writing for WWE in the 2000s, being a producer for Ring of Honor, working in the creative Sharknado that is Impact Wrestling, and more. If you’re interested in finding out what the new vision for the NWA is and how they plan to execute it, this is the conversation you need to hear.

Be sure to follow Dave at @Lagana to keep up with what he’s doing between now and us getting him in-studio again. And please make sure you send your thoughts and questions to withspandexpodcast@uproxx.com, because we’ll read the best emails on the show, and we have a lot of cool giveaways to give away.

