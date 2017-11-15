McMahonsplaining, The With Spandex Podcast Episode 14: NWA Vice President David Lagana

#With Spandex Podcast #NWA Wrestling
and 11.15.17 24 mins ago

NWA

This week The Gang — are we a “gang” if there are only two of us? — talk to Dave Lagana, the man responsible for writing over 1,000 hours of pro wrestling from the past 15 years. We talk about his newest endeavor running the National Wrestling Alliance with Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan, writing for WWE in the 2000s, being a producer for Ring of Honor, working in the creative Sharknado that is Impact Wrestling, and more. If you’re interested in finding out what the new vision for the NWA is and how they plan to execute it, this is the conversation you need to hear.

Be sure to follow Dave at @Lagana to keep up with what he’s doing between now and us getting him in-studio again. And please make sure you send your thoughts and questions to withspandexpodcast@uproxx.com, because we’ll read the best emails on the show, and we have a lot of cool giveaways to give away.

You can follow McMahonsplaining on Twitter, along with With Spandex proper. Our theme song is by J.W. Friedman, who is great. You can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Google Play or you can stream the episode below or download it on Omny Studio.

Around The Web

TOPICS#With Spandex Podcast#NWA Wrestling
TAGSDAVE LAGANAMCMAHONSPLAININGNWA WrestlingWith Spandex Podcast

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP