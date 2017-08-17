McMahonsplaining, The With Spandex Podcast Episode 1: Glacier

WWE Network

After many years of fan requests, the With Spandex podcast is finally here! We are pleased to present the very first episode of McMahonsplaining, hosted by Brandon Stroud and Bill Hanstock.

In keeping the show completely on-brand as it pertains to With Spandex, we only had one choice for our first guest: the one and only Ray Lloyd, better known as WCW’s own Glacier. If you haven’t yet, we encourage you to read our profile and watch our mini-documentary on the man, who has become one of our very favorite people in the world.

(Small technical note for this episode: the interview portion gets a little quiet in the middle, but it should be just fine if you just turn it up a bit. This is a one-time-only audio glitch, and you’re not going to believe how good the show is going to sound from here on out.)

Please send your thoughts and questions to withspandexpodcast@uproxx.com, because we’ll read the best emails on the show, and we have a lot of cool giveaways to … give away.

You can follow McMahonsplaining on Twitter, along with With Spandex proper. Our theme song is by J.W. Friedman, who is great. You can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, or you can stream the episode below or download it on SoundCloud.