Hey, welcome back to the With Spandex podcast! This is the second episode, hosted by Brandon Stroud, Danielle Matheson, and Bill Hanstock.

We continue to keep things on brand with this second installment, as we talk to friend of the site Sean Waltman, who you likely know best as X-Pac. We talk to him a lot about his WCW and nWo days, and even talk about the original Lightning Kid era back in GWF. It’s a very fun conversation, and we always have a good time talking to Sean. He’ll likely be back soon.

You can keep up with Mr. Waltman over on his weekly AfterBuzz TV show, and you can also follow him on Twitter. A special guest you didn’t hear on this episode is Sean’s amazing little dog, Lula, who you should definitely follow on Instagram.

Please send your thoughts and questions to withspandexpodcast@uproxx.com, because we’ll read the best emails on the show, and we have a lot of cool giveaways to … give away.

You can follow McMahonsplaining on Twitter, along with With Spandex proper. Our theme song is by J.W. Friedman, who is great. You can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, or you can stream the episode below or download it on SoundCloud.