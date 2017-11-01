McMahonsplaining, The With Spandex Podcast Episode 12: Excalibur

#With Spandex Podcast
Pro Wrestling Editor
11.01.17

Mikey Nolan

This week on the podcast, we sit down with Pro Wrestling Guerrilla’s Excalibur to discuss the history and ethos of PWG, who he’d like to see in Reseda, the failed deal with the Rock, how to balance the reputation and popularity of the promotion with the reality of putting on a show, being the prototype for other hot indie promotions and more. If you want advice on how to run a successful show, call a wrestling show and/or become the voice of pro graps for an entire subset of fans, give it a listen.

Please send your thoughts and questions to withspandexpodcast@uproxx.com, because we’ll read the best emails on the show, and we have a lot of cool giveaways to give away.

You can follow McMahonsplaining on Twitter, along with With Spandex proper. Our theme song is by J.W. Friedman, who is great. You can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Google Play or you can stream the episode below or download it on Omny Studio.

Bonus: If you haven’t already, make sure you listen to this week’s McMahonsplaining bonus episode from the Los Angeles Cliippers’ CLIPPERMANIA, featuring interviews with The Miz and Darren Young (just before his release).

Around The Web

TOPICS#With Spandex Podcast
TAGSEXCALIBURMCMAHONSPLAININGPODCASTSpro wrestling guerrillaWith Spandex Podcast

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 5 hours ago
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 day ago 3 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 days ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP