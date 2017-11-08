McMahonsplaining, The With Spandex Podcast Episode 13: Joey Janela

Joey Janela

Do you ever wish you were a Bad Boy? Like, a truly Bad Boy? Well, you’re in luck, because this week’s guest is none other than THE Bad Boy, Joey Janela. You might know the guy from … well, from pretty much every independent wrestling promotion in the entire world. The guy is everywhere right now.

If you feel like you should get to know him a bit better before you take a listen to the podcast, please check out this fantastic documentary about the guy.

We talked to Joey about his career, what it’s like to wrestle a bunch of legends, his weird friendship with Marty Jannetty, and most importantly, HOW to be a true Bad Boy. It involves getting pierced. Take a listen, and then hustle over to Twitter to follow the Bay Boy. He’s absolutely worth your time.

