Fathom Events

This week on the With Spandex podcast, we are thrilled to be joined by WWE Hall of Famer and iconic all-time great “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase. The Price of Fame, a documentary about DiBiase’s life, is coming to theaters courtesy of Fathom Events on November 7.

We spoke to DiBiase about the film, his journey, Ted DiBiase, Jr., his storied pro wrestling career, and of course, Virgil. It was an honor to get a chance to shoot the breeze with this pillar of pro wrestling history for a good chunk of time. You can find all the information about The Price of Fame by clicking here.

And of course, we also discuss the TLC pay-per-view and give you all the analysis you might expect before Raw and Smackdown ended up being … not great.

Please send your thoughts and questions to withspandexpodcast@uproxx.com

