McMahonsplaining, The With Spandex Podcast Episode 11: ‘The Million Dollar Man’ Ted DiBiase

10.25.17

This week on the With Spandex podcast, we are thrilled to be joined by WWE Hall of Famer and iconic all-time great “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase. The Price of Fame, a documentary about DiBiase’s life, is coming to theaters courtesy of Fathom Events on November 7.

We spoke to DiBiase about the film, his journey, Ted DiBiase, Jr., his storied pro wrestling career, and of course, Virgil. It was an honor to get a chance to shoot the breeze with this pillar of pro wrestling history for a good chunk of time. You can find all the information about The Price of Fame by clicking here.

And of course, we also discuss the TLC pay-per-view and give you all the analysis you might expect before Raw and Smackdown ended up being … not great.

Please send your thoughts and questions to withspandexpodcast@uproxx.com, because we’ll read the best emails on the show, and we have a lot of cool giveaways to give away.

You can follow McMahonsplaining on Twitter, along with With Spandex proper. Our theme song is by J.W. Friedman, who is great. You can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Google Play or you can stream the episode below or download it on Omny Studio.

