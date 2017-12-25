Watch This Lucha Underground Star Wrestle In A Mexican Restaurant

The beautiful thing about pro wrestling is it can happen wherever a ring is set up. In fact, just the other week, pro wrestling invaded a library in Milwaukee and it was beautiful. So if you’re a pro wrestler and you walk into a Mexican restaurant that has a decorative wrestling ring set up in its dining room, the odds of you getting into it are probably pretty good, right?

That’s what happened to “MDogg” Matt Cross (also known as Lucha Underground’s Son Of Havoc) the other night. He and fellow pro wrestler Arik Cannon were booked for two shows with Compound Pro Wrestling in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and on Friday, December 22, the promoter took them to a local lucha libre-themed Mexican restaurant called Elote Cafe, which just so happened to have a ring as part of its decor. And, well, the video will show you what happened next:

