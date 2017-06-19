Bill Hanstock/UPROXX

Championship Wrestling From Hollywood — which was previously known as NWA Hollywood — has been a fixture on local Los Angeles television for the better part of a decade, but the dirty little secret of the family friendly company is that they don’t actually run out of Hollywood, and haven’t run out of Los Angeles proper in some time.

That all changed this weekend, when the promotion invaded the world-famous Meltdown Comics store on the Sunset Strip, holding a free, six-match extravaganza called the Red Carpet Roll-Out … a precursor to one of their biggest events of the year, the Red Carpet Rumble. CWFH holds its television tapings every other Sunday in Port Hueneme, which is over by Oxnard, and an hour away from Hollywood in the best of driving conditions.

Thanks to a few enterprising fans, Meltdown — the place Jonah Ray and Kumail Nanjiani made famous with their Comedy Central standup showcase of the same name, and where live shows and podcast tapings like Doug Loves Movies, Harmontown, Put Your Hands Together, and a slew of others made the “NerdMelt Showroom” sort of hallowed ground for both comedy and podcasting alike — was host to its first full-on pro wrestling show. Meltdown has been home to lots of pro wrestling themed shows before, and pro wrestling art and figures line every wall inside the shop. But this is the first time people have been able to walk into Meltdown and take in honest-to-god pro wrestling matches while shopping for the latest issue of Spider-Gwen.

While the temperature on Saturday was creeping up toward 100 degrees, fans still showed up before the store opened and the line snaked around the corner. After a few issues with the microphone and P.A. system, the show got started shortly after 11 a.m., as everyone’s faithful beloved emcee, Jervis Cottonbelly, handed out hugs and roses before introducing the first match.