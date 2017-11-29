The Term ‘Meltzer Driver’ Somehow Made It Into ‘WWE 2K18’

YouTube

WWE 2K18 has been out for over a month, and fans are still finding new Easter eggs. The first major DLC pack for the game dropped last week, so we can finally get that Aleister Black goodness in the game. And Rusev has just now gotten around to calling out Shane McMahon for having the same rating as him.

The latest fun little nugget to be unearthed in the game has to do with the Young Bucks, who have an … interesting relationship with WWE. The indie megastars just had a cease and desist filed against them by WWE for using the “Too Sweet” hand gesture, which they’ve been using for years, but forced the issue with a good-natured Bullet Club “invasion” of Raw a couple months ago. (The same “invasion” that led to Jimmy Jacobs getting fired.)

Still, the Bucks remain a massively popular part of the pro wrestling world, and as such, there are a lot of people who are making and downloading Matt and Nick Jackson as created Superstars to play as in the game. 2K knows very well how popular the Bucks are, and pretty much everyone in WWE knows about the Young Bucks to some degree.