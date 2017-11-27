We Now Know Who The Mastermind Behind WWE Starrcade 2017 Was

WWE’s Starrcade live event in Greensboro, North Carolina has come and gone, and by all accounts it was a big success (despite the disappointment of those of us who would have liked to watch it on the Network). What was first announced as a slightly elevated house show evolved into more and more of a tribute to Southern Wrestling of old.

Ultimately it delivered what sounds like a very entertaining card, with highlights including the return of “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes, and Arn Anderson giving Dolph Ziggler the spinebuster he’s long deserved.

Now, from PWInsider.com, we’ve learned that the Starrcade revival was the brainchild of one man: none other than WWE Hall of Famer and founding Freebird Michael “P.S.” Hayes.

