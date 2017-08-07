Mick Foley Is The Latest Icon To Run Afoul Of Joey Ryan’s Talented Penis

#Independent Wrestling
Senior Editor, Sports
08.07.17 2 Comments

Twitter

If you have even a passing familiarity with independent wrestling superstar Joey Ryan (or with this website, With Spandex), you’ll know that he’s been taking the world by storm for the past few years due to his superhuman penile antics. Since the advent of Ryan’s prodigious appendage creating the (sponsored) YouPorn Plex, his penis has been flipping increasing amounts of people in increasingly more preposterous situations.

Ryan has parlayed his ludicrous antics into a Lucha Underground contract, a comic book based on his “life,” and worldwide renown. In fact, Joey is becoming such a big (engorged) deal on his own, without the help of WWE, that even super-duper-established household names want to get in on the action. The action of grabbing him by the dick.

At a recent OTT Wrestling event in Dublin, Ireland, Mick Foley became the latest person to run afoul of Joey Ryan’s angered dong. He attempted to hit Joey in the mouth with Mr. Socko, and an extremely crafty Ryan figured out the ultimate counter: his ferocious wang.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Independent Wrestling
TAGSINDEPENDENT WRESTLINGJim CornetteJOEY RYANMICK FOLEY

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 3 days ago
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 3 days ago 5 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 6 days ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 1 week ago 13 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 2 weeks ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP