Midcard Faces: The Old Days Of Kofi Kingston

Youtube

This is an ongoing series where I’ll be checking in with some fond memories of those wrestlers who got over but never got to the top. A mini-celebration of some favorite midcard babyfaces that we loved but didn’t love in the main event. We continue this series with The Jamaican Sensation, Kofi Kingston.

How They Got Their Start

BHM Pics

Born in Ghana, Kofi Nahaje Sarkodie-Mensa immigrated to the United States as a baby and attended Boston College. (Go Eagles! Boo Terriers!) He made his official wrestling debut in February of 2006, bounced around the New England indies for a hot minute and then signed a developmental deal with WWE in September of 2006, which has to be some sort of land speed record for “start wrestling and get signed by the biggest company in the world.” Lio Rush? Pshaw.

Here he is cutting one of his earliest promos for Massachusetts’ own Chaotic Wrestling.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

And here is a pre-dreadlocked Kofi wrestling one of his last matches on the indies before heading to WWE developmental in Georgia-based Deep South Wrestling. His signing must have already happened at the time, because the Gordie Solie sound-alike announcer mentions it on good authority before the bell has even rung.

Even with this Zapruder-quality footage, it is clear that Kofi has an innate feel for professional wrestling, and his athletic gifts are so apparent that he’s making this previously-unknown Hanson brother [citation needed] look like Rhyno. Kofi’s slick escape here from an attempted Pedigree is so simple and beautiful I’m astonished that Hunter hasn’t had this clip buried harder then Brian Henson clipping Peter Jackson’s nuts for Meet The Feebles.

Before he moved to Florida Championship Wrestling in June 2007, he had already worked live events and dark matches on Raw, defeating Shelton Benjamin and Val Venis, because 2007 was a weird time.