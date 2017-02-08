Former NFL player and American Gladiators host Mike Adamle is best known to fans of the past 20 or so years as the short-lived lead announcer and even more short-lived General Manager of WWE Raw.

He is fondly remembered by wrestling fans for his numerous gaffes on live television, like his infamous “Jeff Harvey” line, but to older sports fans, he’s remembered for his six years spent as a hard-nosed running back for the Chiefs, Jets, and Bears. But as is the case with more and more players from that era, Adamle is now suffering from the ill effects of brain injuries suffered during his playing days.

In an interview with NBC Chicago, Adamle opened up about his current medical condition, and the news is harrowing.

The 67-year-old said he has been dealing with epilepsy and seizures for the past 19 years, and has spent time on both short-term and long-term disability as a result. Now his doctors are telling him that the epilepsy may be a result of the head injuries suffered during his football career. And now he has been diagnosed with dementia, and displays all of the symptoms associated with CTE.

Of course, it is not currently possible to positively diagnose CTE in a living patient, but Adamle revealed he is suffering from mood swings “all the time,” episodes of rage “mostly at myself,” depression and anxiety. And in most cases to date, dementia is the final stage of CTE.

Adamle can’t even remember the number of concussions he suffered during his NFL career, and stated that “blacking out” was a regular occurrence of playing in games. As a result of his dementia, he is unable to work or drive, and must keep a fanny pack on him at all times with his ID and house keys, in case he gets lost or can’t remember where he lives.

He is trying to keep his spirits up and focus on exercise and being healthy, so he can be with his family for as long as possible.

“The only way that I can extend my life and be around to see my daughters get married, live happily ever after with your wife, I want to be able to do that,” he said. “The only way you can do that is to stay active. I can’t jump out of an airplane anymore, I can’t rappel anymore, but there are things that I can do, I’m discovering.”

Our best wishes to the entire Adamle family. For his part, Adamle says it’s his desire to be the “poster boy” for people living with CTE, and will continue to raise awareness about the brain disease. You can see more videos and read more about his condition at NBC Chicago.