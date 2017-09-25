Youtube

There must be something in the air in WWE because earlier this month, Raw’s married “It Couple” The Miz (Mike Mizanin) and wife Maryse announced they were having a baby during a segment on the September 11 edition of Raw. Today, a married couple on the Smackdown Live brand announced they are having a baby as well with Mike and Maria Kanellis-Bennett announcing that Maria is 13 weeks pregnant and will have the baby early next year.

Last month, Mike Bennett talked about his addiction to painkillers and how he’s overcome it thanks in part to the support of Maria. That’s something that athletes sometimes keep private, but Mike wanted to share it to let the fans know what he’s been going through and to also inspire others to fight through whatever they may be dealing with.

Maria posted a big update on Instagram talking about how WWE is supportive of her and that she’ll be back on television after the baby is born.