The Miz Talks ‘Marine 5,’ What To Order At Mr. Hero And Which Comic Book Hero He’d Love To Play

#Booster Gold
04.25.17 42 mins ago

Sony Pictures Entertainment

Mike “The Miz” Mizanin has been pulling double-duty as a WWE Superstar and an actor for some time now, not even counting his years as part of the Real World franchise. He stepped into the lead role of WWE Studios’ longest-running action franchise starting with The Marine 3: Homefront in 2013, and his Jake Carter character returns this week in The Marine 5: Battleground, out on Blu-Ray and DVD today, April 25.

The Miz was kind enough to join us for an interview, where we got to pick his brain about the movie, his dream role, his father’s famous restaurant Mr. Hero, and of course some discussion about Cleveland sports. Stick around at the end of the interview for an exclusive clip from The Marine 5: Battleground.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Booster Gold
TAGSBooster Goldmike mizaninTHE MARINE 5THE MIZUPROXX INTERVIEWuproxx interviews

First 100 Days

The Ways President Trump’s Trade Agenda Could Shakeup Your Life

The Ways President Trump’s Trade Agenda Could Shakeup Your Life

04.25.17 2 hours ago
Seth Meyers Is Convinced No One Else But Trump Actually Cares About The 100-Day Report Card

Seth Meyers Is Convinced No One Else But Trump Actually Cares About The 100-Day Report Card

04.25.17 2 hours ago 2 Comments
Tracking Donald Trump’s Ongoing Stream Of Policy Reversals

Tracking Donald Trump’s Ongoing Stream Of Policy Reversals

04.21.17 4 days ago
Report: The GOP’s Latest Healthcare Plan Could Price You Out Of Coverage If You Get Sick

Report: The GOP’s Latest Healthcare Plan Could Price You Out Of Coverage If You Get Sick

04.20.17 5 days ago 10 Comments
Can Volunteers And Private Donations Combat Trump’s Potential Budget Cuts?

Can Volunteers And Private Donations Combat Trump’s Potential Budget Cuts?

04.18.17 1 week ago
Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

04.13.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP