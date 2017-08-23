The Miz on Instagram

Noted Cleveland Cavaliers fan and NBA prognosticator Mike “The Miz” Mizanin is clearly a big basketball guy. And when the latest big NBA news of the offseason involves his favorite team, it’s inevitable that he gives his take of the deal on Twitter.

Miz tweeted on Tuesday night that he was a big fan of the Kyrie Irving trade. Just hours after the mere rumor of an Irving to Boston deal cropped up and shortly after the deal was actually made official, Miz took to the social media site to call it a win for his hometown Cavaliers.