The Miz has had a fantastic year as part of the Smackdown brand where he got to feud with John Cena leading to a WrestleMania tag match and later on Raw where he has carried the Intercontinental Title for most of the year.

This past week on Raw, The Miz lost his Intercontinental Title to Roman Reigns, and after the show was over, The Shield gave him a triple powerbomb through the Raw announce table. After the show was over, reports surfaced noting that Miz would be taking time off to film The Marine 6, and later in the week, WWE confirmed that report.

The Miz won’t be the only WWE Superstar in the movie. Last time around, nearly all of the Social Outcasts (remember the Social Outcasts?) joined Miz in The Marine 5, which co-starred Naomi, Bo Dallas, Heath Slater, and Curtis Axel. For this next installment, he’ll be joined by Smackdown Live’s Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. This will be Lynch’s first movie role while Michaels has acted in a handful of projects, including this year’s The Resurrection of Gavin Stone.

