Well, that didn’t take long at all!

Just a couple of days before Christmas, rumor went around that The Miz and Maryse — who are currently expecting — might also be expecting to get their very own reality show spinoff of Total Divas, just like Total Bellas before them. And now, much like the Mizanin family, the Total franchise is also growing by one, as the Miz/Maryse spinoff series is now officially a reality.

On Monday, WWE announced the details of the new series (which is, for now at least, sadly just a mini-series), which will surprisingly not air on E! like Total Divas and Total Bellas, but on the USA Network.

… And oh yeah: the show has the best title of all time: Miz and Mrs.