The Miz And Maryse Might Get Their Very Own Reality Show, And That’s Awesome

#WWE
Senior Editor, Sports
12.23.17

E!

If you’re a fan of Total Divas or if you happen to have watched WWE at any point the past three to five years, you probably have a pretty high opinion of one Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and his wife, Maryse.

Although the Miz is currently off WWE television while he’s filming the sixth Marine, he still has time to turn in the most perfect parody of A Christmas Story and make weird prime rib-based bets with Maryse.

And now it looks like his schedule is going to get a whole lot busier, and we’re all going to be better off for it.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSMARYSETHE MIZTOTAL DIVASWWEWWE Total Divas

Best Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 2 days ago 3 Comments
The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

12.21.17 3 days ago 6 Comments
Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

12.21.17 3 days ago
The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017

The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017

12.20.17 4 days ago 4 Comments
The Best Movies Of 2017

The Best Movies Of 2017

, , and 12.20.17 4 days ago 47 Comments
In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

12.19.17 5 days ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP