The Most Must-See Halloween Parade in New Orleans Will Feature The Miz

Yesterday, organizers for the annual Krewe of Boo parade in New Orleans announced that The Miz and Maryse will serve as their celebrity grand marshals for their 2017 (and 10th annual) parade.

It’s part of the build to WrestleMania 2018, as well as a reminder that the Big Easy needs to be in the running for ‘Mania weekend every couple of years, so we can get things like Braun Beignets and Roman Candy Reigns and Dr. John Cena. It is, after all, the quickest the granddaddy of them all has returned to a host city ever (other than Atlantic City), last here at WrestleMania XXX.

What exactly is the Krewe of Boo? From the official website:

The beautifully horrific props and sculptures start with talented Kern artists, sketching creative images for the unique Krewe of BOO! Once approved by Brian Kern’s discerning eye, the images “come to life” as 3-dimensional fiberglass or paper mache props that excite and frighten parade goers with their imaginative artistic style. Kern Studios is the premier float building organization in America, and the Kern quality rolls in celebrations throughout the world.

If parade organizers are looking to make The Miz as scary as possible, we suggest having him shoot on the French Quarter the way he shot on Daniel Bryan last year on Talking Smack. Just give him a microphone and get out of the way.

The last time a power couple from the sports world served as grand marshals, it was the New Orleans Pelicans duo of DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis, the former of which donned a pair of underwear on his head fresh off his trade from Sacramento.

Will the Miz top this? It’s a Halloween parade after all and nothing is scarier than The Miz acting a fool in underwear.