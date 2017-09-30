An MMA Fighter Actually Pulled Off A Full Boston Crab Submission In A Live Fight

09.30.17 39 mins ago

Jonno Mears may not be a name that may ring any bells to the average MMA fan, but he’s entering his own special hall of immortality by actually pulling off a full Boston Crab for a submission win. In what is normally a maneuver that’s reserved for the pro wrestling ring or, if you’re battling with an older brother — the living room — the Boston Crab is rarely able to be applied in a live MMA setting*, but here we are: Astonished.

What makes this even more impressive is that he was able to hook it in only minutes into the fight. Granted, this was Mears’ second amateur fight, and his shamed opponent Aaron Jones’ first. These things happen in amateur MMA. Actually, they don’t. This is truly a unicorn of a submission and it’s something that will be hard for Jones to live down.

