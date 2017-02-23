Brazzers Is Filming A Porn Parody Of WWE’s Infamous ‘Montreal Screwjob’

#Bret Hart #WWE
02.23.17 1 min ago

WWE Network

“Man, I’ve gotta think of a good lede for this story about the Montreal Screwjob porn parody” is definitely not a thought I could have predicted having today, but yet here we are because 2017 is determined to be wild as f*ck.

You may remember adult film company Brazzers from the time they wanted to sponsor Dolph Ziggler, or when they offered to supply an injured Seth Rollins with enough of their films to get him through his recovery. For once, the company is gonna save you the time and effort of adding their logo to wrestling gifs by going ahead and just straight up making a wrestling porn parody:

Though there aren’t many details floating around, it’s rumoured to portray the infamous Montreal Screwjob, with Mia Malkova as Shawn Michaels and Romi Rain as Bret Hart. I’m really not sure what on earth poor Mia is wearing, and why they went with “mangled torture Baby Bjorn” instead of Shawn’s entirely canonical assless chaps, but I guess ill-advised costume design is the trade-off for getting to be so flexible. I’m also not sure when I’ll stop laughing at the name Girth Brooks (probably never), but I digress.

Whether they decide to stick to the story as closely as possible without getting sued, or whether we’ll get tired of joking about whether or not Bret will screw Bret, we can say with all certainty that Mia’s got a lot to live up to with this role:

TOPICS#Bret Hart#WWE
TAGSbrazzersBret HartPORN PARODYSHAWN MICHAELSWWE

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 week ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP