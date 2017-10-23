Here’s The Latest Information About The Mumps Outbreak Affecting The Raw Roster

#WWE Raw #WWE
10.23.17 43 mins ago 4 Comments

WWE

We’ve known for sure since Friday that there’s some kind of viral infection affecting the WWE Raw roster, and that it kept Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt away from last night’s TLC PPV. That led to Kurt Angle temporarily joining the Shield and AJ Styles having a pretty sweet match with Finn Bálor, but larger questions about the illness still loom.

As of today, Wrestling Observer Radio is reporting that the viral infection is specifically the mumps, which had already been one of the rumors. Roman Reigns, Bo Dallas, and Bray Wyatt will be re-evaluated on October 30 to see when they might be ready to return to action. Meanwhile, the rest of the RAW roster was vaccinated on Thursday in the hopes of stopping the illness.

However, mumps has a long incubation period, with symptoms often not being present until more than two weeks after infection. That has WWE worried that more cases may still show up in the days and weeks to come.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE Raw#WWE
TAGSBO DALLASBRAY WYATTROMAN REIGNSWWEWWE RAW

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 5 days ago 3 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 5 days ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP