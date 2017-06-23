The Dream Of The ’80s Was Alive At The Premiere Of Netflix’s ‘GLOW’

Bill Hanstock/UPROXX

The 1980s never went out of style. Never. Even when Eddie Vedder and Kurt Cobain tried to make you feel bad about the New Coke decade, it was still cool. On Wednesday night, the Sunset Strip slowed to a crawl as Netflix and GLOW held the biggest ’80s-themed party since the Reagan administration for the Los Angeles premiere of the new show that’s already a critical darling.

The pink carpet was rolled out for the stars and creators of the show, and bright pastel hues were everywhere, as a glitter-and-neon-emblazoned GLOW billboard towered over Sunset Boulevard above the ArcLight Cinerama Dome. What better place to screen the first two episodes of the series ahead of its release on Netflix this Friday?

The stars were decked out in their ’80s-themed finery and fans lined the street with homemade GLOW posters, hoping to steal autographs and photos from this show that suddenly has all of Hollywood — hell, all of entertainment — in love with professional wrestling.

Bill Hanstock/UPROXX

None of the people involved in the show could be prouder with the finished product, including star Alison Brie. “For me, this was the role of a lifetime,” she said, when asked how GLOW compared to her other iconic roles in shows like Mad Men, Community, and BoJack Horseman. “I already am just so proud of the work I’ve done here, and I love the material so much. I would put it right at the top.”

Pretty much all of the stars of the show are either fans of the original G.L.O.W. from way back, or they became fans in a hurry after hearing about the project. Best friends Kimmy Gatewood and Rebekka Johnson — who also play best friends in GLOW, in a casting fait accompli, both have vivid memories of watching the show growing up, and are now overjoyed to be part of the fictionalized version. Well, the more fictionalized version, anyway.

“I loved the original G.L.O.W.,” said Gatewood. “I remember specifically, the sketch comedy aspect of it, and I’m a comedian myself, so I was drawn to that aspect of it. And there’s one match that you have got to look it up. One of the characters ended the match by sucking on the other person’s toe, and wouldn’t let go, and the ref’s trying to get her off, and they end up taking both characters off on a stretcher!” She had some belly laughs remembering the match in question. “It was so weird! But it stuck with me.”