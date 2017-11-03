Neville Reportedly Won’t Be Released By WWE Any Time Soon

Youtube

The story of Neville leaving WWE in the last month disappointed a lot of fans because he was one of the best performers in the company this year. When Neville lost the Cruiserweight Championship to Enzo Amore, many of us hoped that this would mean Neville would take his awesome heel character into feuds with wrestlers on the main roster rather than other cruiserweights. Instead, Neville asked for his release and that was nearly a month ago, so fans are wondering what’s up.

In the latest Neville update, it was reported by Sports Illustrated that Neville’s release will be drawn out meaning that WWE isn’t simply going to let him go as he pleases while noting that it is affecting WWE’s payroll. They are likely going to let his contract expire or come to some agreement. That’s why there hasn’t been any sort of official comment from WWE regarding Neville since early October when this story made its way onto the internet.

This is a similar situation to what Rey Mysterio dealt with a few years ago when WWE renewed Rey Mysterio’s deal without telling him, which led to him not getting out of his WWE deal as early as he wanted. He may have wanted to be free from WWE earlier than that, but from WWE’s perspective they were not obligated to grant him a release just because he asked for it.