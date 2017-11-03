Neville Reportedly Won’t Be Released By WWE Any Time Soon

#WWE
11.03.17 2 hours ago

Youtube

The story of Neville leaving WWE in the last month disappointed a lot of fans because he was one of the best performers in the company this year. When Neville lost the Cruiserweight Championship to Enzo Amore, many of us hoped that this would mean Neville would take his awesome heel character into feuds with wrestlers on the main roster rather than other cruiserweights. Instead, Neville asked for his release and that was nearly a month ago, so fans are wondering what’s up.

In the latest Neville update, it was reported by Sports Illustrated that Neville’s release will be drawn out meaning that WWE isn’t simply going to let him go as he pleases while noting that it is affecting WWE’s payroll. They are likely going to let his contract expire or come to some agreement. That’s why there hasn’t been any sort of official comment from WWE regarding Neville since early October when this story made its way onto the internet.

This is a similar situation to what Rey Mysterio dealt with a few years ago when WWE renewed Rey Mysterio’s deal without telling him, which led to him not getting out of his WWE deal as early as he wanted. He may have wanted to be free from WWE earlier than that, but from WWE’s perspective they were not obligated to grant him a release just because he asked for it.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSNEVILLEWWE

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 3 days ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 4 days ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP